Reuben Luke Muller Obituary

Reuben Luke Muller from New Braunfels, Texas was called home to be with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2023 after a battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He was born to Clifton and Susanne Muller on Aug. 28, 1994, alongside his twin sister Madeleine Muller. He is the youngest of seven children.
Reuben was home educated until he attended Lyndon State College to study Exercise Science at the age of 16. He was passionate about body building and later became a crossfit enthusiast, entering local and statewide competitions in Texas.
His childhood home in Danville, Vermont gave him an opportunity to participate in many summer and winter outdoor activities. During his youth, he loved hiking in the White Mountains of New Hampshire and the Green Mountains of Vermont. He also loved cross country and downhill skiing, as well as going to Lake Willoughby, and local swimming holes to hangout with siblings and friends.
While in Texas, he enjoyed cooking for family and friends, especially learning and perfecting the art of BBQ. He adored his wife, and was an amazing father to his two boys. He loved reading stories to them, he was considerate of others over himself, had a life-long love for learning, was an independent thinker with an emphasis on the deeper meaning of life, and enthusiastically shared his ideas with whomever would give him an ear.
He had a strong personality which gave way to stubbornness at times, but was always the life and soul of any social gathering; outgoing, energetic, amusing and entertaining. He had the moves and rhythm when the music played, and always the best playlist. He will forever be missed and cherished by many.
He was predeceased by his older brother, Corporal Ian Muller (USMC), his grandparents, Verlene and Deighton Muller, Rowena Anctil; his uncles, Andrew Muller, and Michael Colby Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Grace Muller; two sons, Lincoln and Legacy Muller; his father and mother, Clifton and Susanne Muller; brothers, Ryan Muller, and wife Rita, and children; E. Dylan Muller; Benjamin Muller and wife Rebecca; Quinton Muller; twin sister, Madeleine Muller; aunts, an uncle, cousins; nieces, nephews, and his beloved dog, Nora the Explorer.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at Hillside Fellowship, 7055 Highway 281 North in Spring Branch, Texas. The service will be live streamed on the Hillside Fellowship YouTube channel: youtube.com/@hillsidefellowship7614
There will be a memory book for family and friends to bring a written note or favorite photo. Light refreshments to follow.
An interment will be private for family members only at 6:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.