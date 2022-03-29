Rev. George Zobel Frobig Obituary

Reverend George Zobel Frobig, 85, died peacefully in Plymouth, Mass. on March 26, 2022 after a long bout with Lewy Bodies disease. George was born on July 5, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York to Sarah “Sally” Zobel and George Frobig. George had a zest for life and was passionate about his family, his parishioners, hiking in the mountains, being at the ocean, and the Brooklyn Dodgers (#42). George was a United Church of Christ minister for over 50 and positively touched so many lives.
George Frobig is survived by his wife, Joan Frobig, his brother Caleb Frobig, his sisters - Charlotte Andre and Clara Frobig, his children - Karen Zucconi, Ginny Perotti, Andrew Frobig, and Heather Dufour and his step-children Karen Jenkins, Kevin Montminy, Joseph Montminy and Eric Montminy. George Frobig is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. George is predeceased by his sister Carolyn Armstrong.
George graduated from State University of New York at Binghamton and Bangor Theological Seminary in Maine. His ministry was served in the following locations: Brooklyn, N.Y.; Cincinnatus, N.Y.; Phillips, Maine; Mexico and Rumford, Maine; Burke Haven, Vt.; Standish and Sebago Lake, Maine; York Beach, Maine, East Providence, R.I.; Waterford and Stoneham, Maine.
George loved his annual retreats with other members of the Brothers and Sisters of the Way. He was an active leader of multiple youth groups and encouraged them to expand their mission activities. He also served on several committees during his ministry.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (https://www.lbda.org/donate/) or the American Diabetes Association.
The memorial service will be held at Hope Congregational Church, 120 Wampanoag Trail in Riverside (East Providence), Rhode Island on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m., followed by a memorial reception in the church hall. All are welcome to join us at the memorial service and the reception. A burial service will be held at the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, N.Y. at a later date.
