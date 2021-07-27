Rev. John C. Sanderson Obituary

Rev. John C. Sanderson of Bardstown, Kentucky, died at home on July 6, 2021. He had been in the pulpit on the Fourth of July. Rev Sanderson was the minister at the Presbyterian Church of Barnet from 1998 to 2008.
John was born on July 24, 1940 in Michigan. He grew up in Kentucky, was ordained in 1962, and married Hannah Trigg in 1964. He was a minister and then taught high school history for several years. A few years later, he went back into the ministry in Mississippi, where he had a local radio program. John and Hannah were missionaries in Trinidad for over two years.
He had always wanted to live in Vermont, and in 1998, they moved to Barnet. While here, he taught history at the Correctional Facility in St Johnsbury to men studying for their GED. After 10 years, they headed back to Kentucky, where he became the minister at First Presbyterian Church of Bardstown. He and Hannah fondly remembered their time here in Barnet.
John is survived by Hannah Sanderson, and two married sons: Scott (and Carol), and Jay (and Kim). John had been looking forward to officiating at his grandson, Corbin’s wedding in 2022. His funeral was held in Bardstown on July 10.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Treasurer at First Presbyterian Church, 209 North Second Street, Bardstown, KY 40004.
