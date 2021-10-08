Rev. John M. Taylor, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed from this life to the next on Sept. 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Faithfully serving the Lord for more than sixty years, he is now at rest and at peace in heaven with our Lord and Savior.
Plans are being made by the family for a celebration of his life in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.