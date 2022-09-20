Rev. John Martin Taylor Obituary

Rev. John Martin Taylor passed from this life into the arms of his Savior on Sept. 28, 2021, in his home, after several years of declining health. His loving family was at his side.
He was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on Feb. 23, 1934 to Harriet Gerson Taylor and Harold Hill Taylor. After graduating from Lower Merion High School, he was called into the ministry. He entered the Reformed Episcopal Seminary and after graduating, was ordained in May 1957. His first church was the Church of the Cornerstone in Newburgh, N.Y. where he met and married Pat. Three years later they moved to southern New Jersey, raised their children and served several churches in the Atlantic City area for 30 years.
In 1991, after falling in love with the beautiful fall colors of the White Mountains, John and Pat decided to spend their retirement years in New Hampshire. Together they hiked the mountain trails in the fall and when winter arrived explored other trails on their snowmobiles. They joined and became active members of the Whitefield Community Baptist Church. John cherished his many opportunities to bring the Gospel to churches in New Hampshire and Vermont. From 1999-2001 he served as Interim minister in the Bristol Baptist Church. He held office in the Green and White Mountain Association and the ABC Region, visiting and preaching in many of the churches in the Green and White Mtns. area. He always looked forward to their monthly breakfast meetings at the Littleton Diner and the annual Christmas gatherings at the Clam Shell. A highlight for him in the church year was carrying the cross following the Good Friday Service from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church to All Saints Catholic Church. He will be missed by the many friends he made during his ministry in New Hampshire and Vermont. His rich baritone voice was always enjoyed by all who heard him sing and preach.
He also enjoyed participation in the community as a member and holding office in the Lancaster Clergy Association and the Lancaster Kiwanis Club.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Pat; daughter Ann Wilson and husband Jeff; son Evan Taylor and wife Jenny; grandchildren, Ian Taylor and Rebecca Kralik, nephew Rev. Thomas Rice and brother-in-law Edwin Jameson.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Geraldine Rice.
A celebration of John’s life will be held on the anniversary of his passing, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at 10 a.m in the Whitefield Community Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at the Summer Street Cemetery in Lancaster. A reception is planned at the Community Baptist Church at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in loving memory of John to the Community Baptist Church, 27 Jefferson Rd. Whitefield, NH 03598.
