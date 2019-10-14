Rev. Richard B. Whitehill - Obituary

Rev. Richard B. Whitehill, 75, passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in Island Pond, Vt. He was born on June 21, 1944, in Newport, Vt., to Roger Whitehill and Arlene Maxwell. On July 8, 1995, he married Brenda Petit who survives him.
Richard graduated from Brighton High School, class of 1962. He then went on and graduated from Lyndon State College with a Bachelors degree in Education; he attended Andover Newton Theological School and received his Masters of Divinity from Christian Life School of Theology whose classes were held at Life in Christ Church. He was a teacher at Newport City Elementary School for 21 years. He later went on to be the pastor at the Brownington Center Church for 2 years, then he became the pastor of the Free Will Baptist Church in West Charleston for over 20 years. During his ministry, he presided over many funerals and weddings.
His hobbies included hiking, bird watching, gardening, reading and traveling. He loved his many dogs. He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Island Pond.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Whitehill of Island Pond, Vt., his children Aimie Garland of Island Pond, Vt., and Michelle Strong and her husband Matthew of Stowe, Vt., and by his grandson Noah Strong. He is also survived by his brother Reginald Whitehill of East Charleston, Vt., sister-in-law Katherine Whitehill of Waterford, Vt., as well as his in laws Lewis and Karen Petit of Burlington, Vt., Tom and Donna Petit of Newport, Vt., Gary and Edna Petit of Coventry, Vt., Donna and William Heath of Plainfield, N.H., Everett and Laurie Petit of Delaware, Lisa Hurd of Newport, Vt. and Ernest Petit of Coventry, Vt., as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and his close friend Rev. Robert Cargill and his wife Carol.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother Donald Whitehill, infant brother-in-law Larry Petit, and in laws Robert and Zillah “Jiggs” Petit.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct, 19, 2019, at the First Congregational Church in Island Pond. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Friday October 18, 2019, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 1199 Railroad St., Island Pond, VT. Memorial contributions in Richard’s name may be made to the First Congregational Church, 21 Middle St, Island Pond, VT 05846 or to the Hope Lodge (accommodations for cancer patients and caregivers) , 237 East Ave, Burlington, VT 05401. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
