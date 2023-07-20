Reva A. Champagne Obituary

Reva A Champagne (Goldsmith), 87, Littleton, N.H., died July 18, 2023 with her family by her side at the Grafton County Nursing home.
She was born to Ralph and Thelma Goldsmith in Bloomington, Illinois. She spent her early years and high school years in Bloomington where she graduated with honors from Trinity High School. After high school, she joined the YWCA and the USO which provided dances weekly for the airmen in Rantoul, Illinois on Chanute Air Force base. It was here that she met her husband Trevor Champagne who she married on Aug. 22, 1959. They went on to have four children while living on the Air Force base.
Reva and Trevor moved to Littleton in 1965, bought a house on South Street and had a great relationship with many of the neighbors, who were like family to them. It is here that they raised their four children and worked until retirement. Reva worked for various Littleton businesses such as: First National supermarket, Dana Jewelry, and finally retired from Peoples National bank.
After retirement, she continued to work, helping to raise her grandchildren who knew her as Deda and whom she adored. She was always there for her children and grandchildren whenever they needed anything. They always came first. Some of her greatest pleasures were going dancing with her husband almost every weekend at the Elks Club and various other places. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and was very proud of her summer flower gardens at their house. She was also a staunch Patriots football fan. She was a devoted Catholic all her life and volunteered at St. Rose for a few years. She fought a courageous battle with lung cancer for 3+ years, and still continued to maintain her independence up until the last few months. She was an animal lover who treated her pets like family and was a supporter of rescue dogs, as her last two came from shelters.
Reva is survived by her four children, Jeff Champagne and wife Nancy, Scott Champagne and wife Audrey, Julie Porfido and husband Frank, and Greg Champagne and wife Alicia, her 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Trevor in 2016, her only sibling, Carolyn Schenk and her parents.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church in Littleton on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at 10 a.m., with Father Ryan Amazeen officiating, followed by interment at the Glenwood Cemetery. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Dr Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110 https://donate.cancer.org/, Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow St, Littleton, NH 03561 or an animal rescue of your choice.
