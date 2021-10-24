Reverend Bruce Albert Lee Obituary

Reverend Bruce Albert Lee, of Woodsville, N.H., passed away Oct. 23, 2021, at Concord Hospital after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family as he left this life and stepped into heaven and the presence of the Lord.
Bruce was born on July 2, 1952, in Newport, Vt., to his parents Shirley Lee Maltby and Harold Lee. He was the fourth of 7 children. The Lee family moved to St. Johnsbury, Vt., in his grade school years and Bruce later attended the St. Johnsbury Trade School and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1971.
God called him to ministry at a young age and after high school he attended Faith School of Theology in Brooklyn, Maine. There he met the love of his life and ministry partner Cynthia Eileen Tully. They graduated college in May 1974 and married on August 3 of that summer. They had three daughters: Mary Beth, Jessica Eileen and Catherine Elizabeth.
Bruce was a passionate and kind man of God. He pastored for 40 years through northern Vermont and New Hampshire. He pastored churches in Columbia, N.H., Lancaster, N.H., Lyndonville, Vt., and Woodsville, N.H. Bruce was also a long-time school bus driver for Bruce Transportation and Butler’s Bus Service. He particularly enjoyed children with special needs and drove for over 38 years. Bruce never knew a stranger and once you met him, you never forgot him. He served the Lord faithfully and touched many lives.
Bruce loved the outdoors. He enjoyed kayaking, hiking, camping, ice skating, and driving in the country looking for wildlife. He enjoyed playing and watching sports. A gifted speaker and teacher, he always had projects going at the church while he was pastoring. He had a way of telling stories that would make you laugh and a kindness that was rare. He loved like Jesus and had a joyful spirit often whistling wherever he went.
He is preceded in death by his parents Shirley and Harold, oldest daughter Mary Beth, and granddaughter Abagael. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Lee, daughter, Jessica Lee, daughter Cat Taylor and her husband Kyle Taylor, two granddaughters Leanna and Elisia, brothers Michael, Patrick, Dennis and David Lee, sisters Robin Allen and Misty Vela, along with many extended family.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, at Union Baptist Church in Waterford, Vt. Bruce’s family requests that memories or testimonies be written and mailed to Grace Assembly of God, P.O. Box 25, Woodsville, NH 03785.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster, NH 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
