Reynold John Stone Obituary

Reynold John Stone, 79, of Lancaster, N.H., died Friday morning, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, after a recent period of failing health.
Reynold was born the son of Reginald and Marion (Murtaugh) Stone in Lancaster on March 22, 1942. He graduated from Lancaster Academy and then enlisted for a 20-year career with the U.S. Navy. During that time, he served in the Vietnam War and was stationed on many different ships throughout the world. On board ship he was a Chief Hull Maintenance Technician; during his final years was a Vocational Counselor in Augusta, Maine. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer E7. A decorated veteran who was proud of his country, Reynold enjoyed celebrating life as a Navy man.
After military service, Reynold attended technical school and earned certification as a Master Plumber. He worked for Nels Nelson, Santa’s Village, and the Morrison Nursing Home.
He was a life member of VFW Post 3041 in Lancaster and a 42-year member of the Whitefield American Legion Post 41. Reynold was also a 32 Degree Mason and member of the North Star Lodge No. 8 and the Olive Branch #1 Order of the Eastern Star, both in Lancaster.
Surviving family members include his close companion of eight years Lorna Frenette of Lancaster; two sisters, Doris “Dodie” Bergeron of Lancaster, Carol “Binky” Bailey and husband Ronald of Lancaster; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Reginald Stone.
A graveside service with military honors will be held Wednesday morning, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. in Summer Street Cemetery, Lancaster. Reverend Dean A. Stiles, pastor of the Jefferson Christian Church, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Toys for Tots, 259 Main Street, Lancaster, NH 03584 or to Warriors @ 45 North, PO Box 132, Pittsburg, NH 03592-0132.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster, NH 03584. For more information, or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.