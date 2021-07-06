Rhonda Poole Obituary

Rhonda (Parker) Poole, 67, of Barton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday July 3, 2021 at her home.
Born in Newport on March 6, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard and Doris (Soutiere) Parker of Brownington. She attended schools in Brownington and Orleans.
She did personal care for people in the region for many years. She enjoyed helping people and treated everyone she met and knew with love and respect.
Rhonda’s interests included crocheting, ceramics, receiving visits from her friends, neighbors, and caretakers, the company of her birds, gardening, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Erik Murray whom she loved very much and his wife, Chrysta, of Barre Vt., her “mother” Emma Cook of St. Johnsbury, and two sisters Lisa and Jana.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. Rhonda relied on the care and loving support from the folks at the VNA and other services in the area. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to a charity of your choice.
