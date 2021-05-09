Richard A. Gawel - Obituary

Richard A. Gawel, 76, of Franconia, N.H., passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at his home after a brief illness. Richard (Dick) was born Nov. 11, 1944, in Germany to Ludwik and Zofia Gawel. He grew up on the Fobes farm in Franconia, where he developed his love of animals and the outdoors. He was also a lifelong sports fan, faithfully following the Cleveland Indians.
He is survived by his wife Laura of 38 years, son Randy, daughter Jessica, grandchildren Sophia and Sam, brother Fabian, sisters Maria (Fisher), Halina Gawel, Elizabeth (Gwynn) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Teresa (Glover) and brother Marian.
A Celebration of his life will be held privately. The Ross Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.