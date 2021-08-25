Richard A. Julien, 88 years of age, passed away in Hernando Florida of heart disease on December 15, 2020.
He was born in Lynn Massachusetts, lived in Salem Massachusetts until entering the Air Force and retiring after 20 years. He also worked at the Boston VA hospital for 8 years and then purchased the Pinewood Motel in Bethlehem New Hampshire with his wife Barbara. After selling the motel, he worked at the Friendship House in Bethlehem New Hampshire.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Barbara (Tocci) Julien, daughter Dorraine Julien, father Joseph Julien, Mother Florence (Cyr) Julien, and brother Robert Julien.
He also leaves a son Dennis Julien, daughters Denise Bishop, Dawn Massey, and Demerise Teague; 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 6 stepchildren.
He enjoyed racquetball, golf, softball and skiing.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 27, 2021, at St. Rose Church in Littleton New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.