Richard Alan Lowre Obituary

Richard Alan Lowre (Rich), of Brighton, Mass., passed away on Sept. 2, 2021, at his home in Peacham, Vt.
Rich fought bravely for over two years with kidney disease and dialysis and then had a stroke in March. He was in and out of hospitals and rehabs in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts during that 5 ½ months. His incredible courage and his passion to “Come home” to his family, friends and animals kept him going. He did “Come home” and had his three wishes: an Italian meal at his dining room table with family and friends, renewal of his wedding vows with his love of 50 years, and to peacefully pass away lying in his own bed with his wife by his side.
Richard was born Sept. 11, 1946, in Brighton, Mass. He is survived by his beloved wife Donna Colletti Lowre, beloved daughters Amanda Colletti Lowre, Cheri Lowre Burke and husband John, Debbie Lowre McFarland her husband Kevin and his beloved grandchildren Adam, Bailey, Sean, Jack and Dylan.
Rich came from a large family of ten children. He was the fourth born child of Antoinette and Howard Lowre. He is survived by his beloved siblings, Sandra Nolan, Howard Lowre, Robert Lowre, Carolyn Lowre Kemp, Roy Lowre, Peter Lowre, Mark Lowre. His older brother, David Lowre is deceased. He was beloved by many nieces and nephews.
Richard’s first love was family and enjoyed being at home at Stella Danza enjoying sitting outside and eating delicious meals and having great conversations at the head of his dining room table (a glass of Chianti in his hand). Richard loved to talk to people and always had a smile and a story from his remarkable life.
Richard was well-traveled and lived with his wife in Mass., NYC, Calif., Las Vegas, Europe (Germany and London) and Vermont (for the last 20 years).
Richard was an entrepreneur who had many diverse businesses over the years. He enjoyed every one of them. His favorite was the pizza business. The last years in Vermont he had a home pizza business, Richard’s Famous Pizza. He delivered pizza to customers around the area and they always became friends.
He owned his first pizza shop at 20 years old (King of Pizza) in Brighton, Mass. A few other businesses he owned are: a car rental business, a nightclub, construction and independent limousine owner.
Richard was a born teacher and worked for the military teaching soldiers in Project Transition as they came back from Vietnam. He helped them get jobs with local companies in Frankfurt, Germany, so they could transition before going back to the States. He was very proud of that program and his time there.
Richard enjoyed teaching in schools and was a long-time substitute teacher for the Danville and Barnet schools. He loved talking to the students about his philosophy of life. Students, teachers and staff loved “Mr. Lowre” for his ready smile and listening ear.
Richard said he lived five lifetimes in his one life (although those that loved him feel it was much too soon.) Richard was truly “one of a kind” and had a very rich life. He lived life on his own terms. Richard was a loving, kind, generous, creative genius who will be missed deeply. That is his legacy.
A private service for family and friends was held on Sept. 25.
