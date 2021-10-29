Richard W. Bedor, Jr, 80, of Harrison Avenue in St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away at his home on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, surrounded by family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church on Winter Street in St. Johnsbury. Burial will take place immediately after at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A full obituary will follow.
