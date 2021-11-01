Richard Bedor Obituary

Richard (Dick) William Bedor Jr., 80 of Harrison Ave. in St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Dick was born on July 20, 1941 in Burlington, Vt., the oldest of four children to Richard William Sr. and Jeanne (Camire) Bedor. The family moved to St. Johnsbury, Vt. where he and his siblings grew up on a farm off of Spaulding Road. He attended The St. Johnsbury Trade School where he participated in athletics and graduated with the class of 1959.
Shortly upon graduating in 1959, Dick moved to the Hartford, Conn. area to work for Pratt & Whitney as a machinist. While working for Pratt & Whitney, Dick traveled to and from Hartford, Conn. and St. Johnsbury, Vt. while courting the love of his life, Anita Claire Wood. On Aug. 10, 1963, Dick married Anita and started a family. All four of their children were born in Connecticut and in 1972, they moved their family back to St. Johnsbury, Vt., the location Dick and Anita always considered home. Once back in St. Johnsbury, Dick worked for W.S. Tilton, (a food distributing company) and later purchased a franchise of the Wise Potato Chip Co. and with his family’s help ran the company for about seven years. Wanting to spend more time watching his children participate in after school activities and athletics, Dick began working for EHV Weidmann as a machinist and retired from there after over 25 years with the company. Feeling the need to stay busy, Dick picked up some odd and end jobs mowing lawns for his own home and camp and that of many family and friends as well as cleaning, with Anita, for the Colonial Apartments in St. Johnsbury where he met many wonderful people.
For 15 summers, Dick and Anita participated as Fresh Air Fund Hosts. They were lucky enough to host the same brother and sister, Chris and Carmen Manon from Bronx, N.Y. Chris and Carmen instantly became family, staying for a month at a time most summers.
His love of athletics began early in his childhood and continued throughout his life. A competitor at heart, Dick participated in athletics in high school and in many men’s leagues within the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department. Some of the leagues he participated in were softball, basketball, and flag football. He spent many years coaching, umpiring and refereeing and supporting area youth and in fact continued as a basketball referee well into his 70s. Dick also enjoyed volunteering to drive others to the St. Johnsbury Academy athletic events. Other activities he enjoyed were playing cribbage and poker with his brothers, children, sons-in-law, and other family and friends, especially if it meant he could win a dollar or two off of them.
The Unofficial Mayor of St. Johnsbury, Richard (Dick) Bedor Jr. will be missed by many and his community. He was a great husband, dad, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, in law and friend. He loved you all.
He is survived by his three daughters: Tracie Robillard of St. Johnsbury, Lisa Manter and husband Brian of Bethlehem, N.H., and Kelly Jesseman and husband Rick, of Landaff, N.H.; a son: Jeff Bedor and wife Amy of Lisbon, N.H.; three brothers: Wayne Bedor (Gayle) of Durango, Colo., Gary Bedor (Marie) of Ellington, Conn., and Robert Bedor (Rondi) of Blue Bell., Pa. He had many friends but was beyond thankful for the friend/brother he had in Normand Veilleux (Pat); 10 grandchildren: Gabrielle Robillard, Lucas Robillard, Zach Ummer, Alley (Ummer) Fournier (Josh), Matt Manter, Brandon Manter, Jared Jesseman, Aiden Jesseman, Max Bedor, Chloe Bedor; and two great-grandchildren: Landen and Ledger Fournier as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
Dick was predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years in late September: Anita Claire (Wood) Bedor; his parents: Richard William Sr. and Jeanne (Camire) Bedor; his in-laws: Gerald and Marie Claire (Dauphin); five brothers-in-law: Raymond Wood, Gerry Wood, Dennis Wood, John Paul Wood and Mitch Tenney; a sister in-law: Donna Bedor; a son in-law: Eric Robillard; and friends he considered family: Robert Gagner, Pete Gagner, Larry Gagner, Ronnie Gagner and Steve Johnston.
Even in his final moments, Dick enjoyed life to the fullest taking many foliage rides with family and friends, playing cribbage, watching St. Johnsbury Academy and other local athletics, watching the Red Sox, Patriots and Buccaneers and sharing his humor. He was fortunate to be under the loving care of his four devoted children and their spouses. A special thank you to his nurses/caretakers Deb Morse and Jackie Whitehead, your support has been instrumental in caring for our father.
A mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at St. John the Evangelist Church on Winter Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. A burial will immediately follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. John Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
The service will be streaming at http://www.nsnsports.net/richardbedorfuneral.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of the following:
• The Good Shepherd School, 121 Maple St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
• Hospice, 165 Sherman Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
