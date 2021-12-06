Richard C. Johnson “Smiley”, 69, of Woodsville Road, Monroe, N.H., passed away at his home on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
A lifelong resident of Monroe, Richard was born Dec. 6, 1951 to Elmer “Bob” and Arlie (Goss) Johnson. In his youth, Richard was an active member of the local 4-H club, routinely raising and showing cattle. After graduating from Woodsville High School, Richard went on to college at University of New Hampshire to further his education in dairy science. He returned to Monroe to become the sixth generation to farm the family land.
Richard had a talent for working with his hands and an engineering mind. He had worked over the years at P&H Truckstop, as a machinist for Hitchiner’s Manufacturing Co, and recently served the community as a bus driver for local schools.
He enjoyed traveling to local county fairs, including the Big E, tractor pulls, judging for the 4-H cattle shows, and having a chat with his fellow bus drivers and neighbors.
He is survived by his siblings, Janet Johnson of Reading, Mass. and Harold Johnson of Altamonte Springs, Fla. Also survived by his niece, Sarah Johnson and her family of Stoneham, Mass., several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Richard’s name to:
Woodsville Fire & Emergency Services, 4900 Dartmouth College Highway, Woodsville, NH 03785; Bob O’Link/Little Oxbow 4-H C/O Ginnie Flynn, 5 Allagash Road, North Haverhill, NH 03774; or Upper Valley Humane Society, 300 Old Route 10, Enfield, NH 03748
There will be a graveside service held at the Monroe Village Cemetery in Spring 2022 with the specific date published when available.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
