Richard C. Williams - Obituary

Richard C Williams, 80, of West Burke, Vt. passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St Johnsbury from complications of COPD. He was born in St Albans, Vt. on July 28, 1939 and lived most of his life in Brattleboro. He moved to Burke with his loving wife and lifelong partner in April 2017 to be closer to his grandson, Gavin Williams.
Richard worked as a book binder for almost 40 years at the Book Press in Brattleboro and enjoyed telling stories about the hundreds of thousands of Harry Potter books he printed! Additionally, he also worked for Holyoke News mass delivering papers throughout New England. He loved reading newspapers and looked forward every day to reading the Caledonian-Record and the Brattleboro Reformer.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Williams of Burke, his children Rick and Angie Williams of Wheelock, Kenneth and Lisa Williams of Richland, Washington and Jamie and Lillian Williams of Spofford, New Hampshire. He also leaves his brother Reginald (Zeke) Williams in Vernon, Vt. Richard was very proud of his three boys and enjoyed hearing stories of their pets, watching his sons purchase their homes, and spending time at Lake Willoughby. One of Richard’s favorite things to do was watch his grandson play basketball and soccer. He was always so proud and spent much of his free time around the Lyndonville fields and courts.
Richard was a loving husband, and great father, and an outstanding grandfather who will be missed by his entire family. His family celebrated his life in Burke with Patricia’s sister Susan Nadeau and her family, Angie Cibene, Jeff Cleveland, and his family. There will be no services held at this time. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for the compassionate and respectful care the family received.
Memorial contributions can be made in Richard’s name to HOPE at 136 Church St. in Lyndonville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.