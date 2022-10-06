Richard Clark Johnson Obituary

Richard Clark Johnson, 86, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Harrisonburg. He was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., the son of Bernard Clark Johnson and Helen Byers Johnson. He was a sixth generation Vermonter and an Eagle Scout.
At St. Johnsbury Academy he lettered in three sports, was quarterback on the 1952 Vermont State Championship football team and graduated valedictorian of his class.
He received a full scholarship to Middlebury College where he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity, president of the interfraternity council, served on the men’s judicial council and was elected to the Blue Key and Waubanakee men’s honorary societies. He graduated with a B.A. degree in mathematics.
He was a Teaching Assistant at Northwestern University where he earned an M.S. degree in industrial engineering.
Upon graduation, he began a 38-year career with R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company in Chicago, with various engineering and manufacturing positions leading to Corporate Engineering Director and Manufacturing Vice-President.
At Northwestern he met and on graduation married Mona Davisson from Seward, Nebraska. They and their two daughters, Lisa and Kristen, moved seven times to job opportunities in Illinois, Indiana, Connecticut, Virginia and Brazil. Mona facilitated his career by skillfully managing all these family relocations.
Retired in Harrisonburg, Va., he served on the Boards of RMH Sentara Hospital, the United Way and the Margaret Grattan Weaver Foundation, was a Trustee and Elder at First Presbyterian Church, a Rotarian, an active fundraiser for Middlebury College, and supported numerous other philanthropic and civic organizations.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Joann Johnson Dittman of Hartford, Conn., and Virginia Johnson McMains of Nampa, Idaho. He is survived by his wife, Mona; children, Lisa and Michael Maxwell of Buffalo and Kristen and Michael Chirillo of Chicago; grandchildren, Conor, Matthew, Megan and Nicholas, as well as great-grandchildren, Charles and Lucy, and Henry Johnson Chirillo, who was born Oct. 4, 2022.
The family will receive friends in Showker Hall at First Presbyterian Church from 3 to 4 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022.
We will be celebrating Dick’s life following the reception at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jon Heeringa and Rev. Scott Thayer officiating.
Burial will be in the Middlebury Vermont Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to Middlebury College, Middlebury, VT 05753 or First Presbyterian Church, Harrisonburg, VA 22802
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
