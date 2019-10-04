Richard Colburn Obituary

Richard A. Colburn Sr., 92, of East Charleston, Vt. passed away on October 1, 2019 in Newport, Vt. He was born on May 3, 1927 in East Charleston to Ernest Eunice (Taylor) Colburn. On November 10, 1951 he married Alta Allbee who predeceased him in 1988.
Richard was a loving, caring dad, brother and friend. He shared his love of life with his family enjoying their time together, he was always there for them.
He attended the East Charleston Village one room school house, graduated from Derby Academy in 1945 and gave up a scholarship to UVM choosing to stay and work on the family farm, a decision he never regretted. He worked on the farm until 1966, when his Dad retired. He then went on to work at Camp Winape in Morgan, Vt. as a maintenance worker, he also was also a Charleston Elementary bus driver.
As a child he enjoyed working in the cemeteries with his father and continued that work through his life until his death. He researched and wrote “ The history of a Country Church” for The Plymouth Congregational Church in 2008. He copied and compiled inscriptions on grave stones in 25 towns in the Northeast Kingdom. These catalogs are sold as an ongoing fund raiser for the Charleston Historical Society. He transcribed several early Charleston Town records which was an on going project.
Throughout his life Richard received several awards for his volunteer efforts. Richard was a member of several local historical societies including the Vermont Old Cemetery Association, a charter member of the Charleston Historical Society formed in 1989, serving as treasurer, a charter member of the Charleston Volunteer Fire Department formed in 1954 where he served many years as firefighter, clerk and treasurer.
He was the longest serving member of the Plymouth Congregational Church, a true Christian where he held many offices over the years, including choir, clerk, and currently Deacon and Treasurer. He was Justice of the Peace and Charleston Town auditor for 61 years. He enjoyed dancing at the Red Wing Dance Hall where he met his wife (now Elk’s Club), going snowmobiling, genealogy, meeting people and finding out about their family connections.
He had an excellent memory, his ability to recall past and present events was a true gift, he had a special talent for meeting, greeting and making friends. He loved being outside tending his properties, and working on his wood pile, He lived a full active life until a week before his unexpected illness and death.
He is survived by his daughter, Grace Frizzell of East Charleston, Vt.; grandchildren, Amy Sherlaw and her husband Fred; Daniel Frizzell and his wife Alicia; Jennifer Turgeon and her husband Tom; David Colburn and his wife Alma; Jamie Brochu and her husband Jason; Sarah Colburn and her companion Damon Jones; Krista Hogge; by his great grandchildren, Shania and Martina Turgeon; Sam, Evan, Elizabeth and Mason Sherlaw; Owen, Jack and Abigail Frizzell; Caden Colburn; Sophie Brochu; Leo and Eli Colburn; and Solanna Hogge; his sisters, Gertrude Broome of St. Johnsbury; Sandra Porter and her husband Robert of Island Pond; and Audrey Frizzell and her husband Robert of East Charleston. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Diane Colburn of East Charleston; dear friend, Beverly Spaulding; his only remaining classmate, Marion Porter; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife Alta Colburn, son Richard Colburn Jr., brother Elvin, son-in-law Kenneth Frizzell Jr., brother-in-law Raymond Broome and sister-in-law Thelma Hartwell and her husband Robert.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at the Plymouth Congregational Church in East Charleston with Dr. Fred Barker and Rev. William Cotte officiating. Friends may call from 5-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport.
Memorial Contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to Plymouth Congregational Church P.O. Box 42, East Charleston, VT 05833, or the Charleston Historical Society, P.O. Box 46, East Charleston, VT 05833.
On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.