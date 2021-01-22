Richard Cross - Obituary

Richard Franklin Cross, 100, died Jan. 20, 2021 at his home in Bedford, N.H. surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Oct. 9, 1920 in Waltham, Mass., the son of George C. Cross and Stella Cross. He was the husband of Frances R. Cross. They were married April 2, 1982 in Manchester, N.H.
Richard served in the Pacific Theater during World War II with the 1st Marine Division. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th degree.
Richard retired from PSNH after 37 years. He enjoyed, golfing, fishing, painting and gardening and was an Avid Red Sox and Patriots Fan.
He was a loving father and husband and is survived by his wife of 39 years, Frances R. Cross; his son and daughters, Carolyn Hepworth and her husband Jim, Evelyn Bryan and her husband Roland, David Cross and his wife Elaine, Lorraine Tyma, and Angela Gaskin and her husband, Kevin; 11 grandchildren, Laryana, Richard, Ben, Emily, Alex, Julia, Andrew, Gabrielle, Ethan, Jacob and Jackie; three great-grandchildren, Gracen, Aria and Marik.
Richard will be laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester and Southern NH (Hospice), 1070 Holt Avenue, Suite 1400, Manchester, NH 03109.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Richard’s online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
