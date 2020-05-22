Richard D. DeGreenia - Obituary

Richard Dean DeGreenia, age 53, of North Ave, St. Johnsbury, Vt., died at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., on Saturday, May 16, 2020, following a period of declining health.
Rick was born in Baltimore, Md., on June 1, 1966, son to Larry DeGreenia and June B. (Cox) Ruel. He grew up in the Northeast Kingdom and spent time in Connecticut also. Much of his high school years were spent at the Academy, and he graduated from Middlebury High School. He joined the U.S. Army out of high school and served in Panama during the invasion on 1989 for Manuel Noriega, in Germany, and in Operation Desert Shield. Rick worked at Hitchners and was a machine operator at NSA. He loved his time at the Base at Ft. Devens and was always happy to take his family there for a visit. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing video games like World of Warcraft, going fishing, playing golf and just spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Christine (Buick) DeGreenia of St. Johnsbury, their children: Maygan DeGreenia (Marcus Bessette) of Lyndonville, Timothy DeGreenia of St. Johnsbury, his parents: June Ruel and husband, Bernard) of Lyndonville, his father: Lawrence “Larry” DeGreenia and wife, Sandy, of Enfield, Conn., two brothers: Rodney Libby and wife, Sharon, of Barton, Vt., Tim DeGreenia and wife, Janet, of Windsor Locks, Conn., two sisters: Doreen Goulet of New Hartford, Conn., Robin Stevens and husband, Steve, of St. Johnsbury; his “adopted” sister: Kasandra Clark Roice, husband, Scott, and their three girls, Kelcey, Katie, and Tory, of Wisconsin; several step-brothers and many “adopted” kids and well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be no services or calling hours at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
