Richard “Dick” Bohlen of Danville, Vt., went home to his Savior June 20, 2020. Dick was born in Tenafly, N.J., on Nov. 2, 1926, the son of Elmer and Hazel (Noble) Bohlen. He attended Tenafly schools and graduated high school in 1944. That November he enlisted in the Naval Air Corp. He served as a radio operator and tail gunner on Privateer airplanes.
After his service he entered the University of Vermont and received his degree in Civil Engineering. He married Ellen Ringey and they came to St. Johnsbury where he started a business called Truline Surveyors. Dick loved the land and he was never happier than when he was out in the fields, woods, or lakes. He was predeceased by his wife in 1962.
Dick maintained an active role as a land surveyor, engineer up until the age of 90. He was presently married to Nancy Houghton Bohlen and they had maintained a wonderful life together for 57 years.
He is survived by four children. Carol Tremble and husband, Roland, of South Hero, Vt.; William Bohlen and wife, Patricia, of Ft Collins, Colo., Betsy Green and husband, Hermann, of Kennewick, Wash.; and Robert “Nick” Bohlen and wife, Sharon, of Centennial, Colo. He leaves eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and several special nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. Arrangements for services will be announced at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
