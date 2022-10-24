Richard ‘Dick’ Diefenbach Obituary

Richard “Dick” Diefenbach, 85, passed peacefully at home in Danville, Vt., with his family by his side, on Oct. 22, 2022. Dick was born to Henry and Betty Diefenbach in 1937 in Englewood, N.J. He served in the Marine Corp from 1957 to 1960, and graduated from UVM in 1963. In November 1962, he married Nancy Neiman, and together they raised two children, Duane and Brenda.
Dick held positions at St. J Trucking Company and Fairbanks Scales, but his passion lay in the business he founded, Sign of the Dial Clock Shop, that grew from his basement to his shop on Eastern Avenue. It gave Dick great joy to meet interesting people and visit their homes all over the Northeast Kingdom, and he also enjoyed being the caretaker of the historic clock at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Main Street.
Some of Dick’s hobbies included woodworking, hunting, cutting firewood, and maintaining his beautiful home. He also held offices with a local Mercedes Benz club, served on the Danville Conservation Commission, and enjoyed social events with friends. He was known for his kindness, generosity, and friendship, and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.
Dick is lovingly remembered by his wife of almost 60 years, Nancy; children Duane (Lisa) and Brenda (Pete); five grandchildren; a great-granddaughter, and other family and friends.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in Dick’s name may be made to the Fairbanks Museum, Athenaeum, or the History and Heritage Center in St. Johnsbury.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Caledonia Home Health and Hospice for their care and compassion.
