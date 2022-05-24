Richard ‘Dick’ Gammell Sr. Obituary

Richard (“Dick”) Gammell, Sr. passed away at the age of 84 in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Known by his favorite people as Husband, Dad, Grampa and “Fella”; Dick was supportive, encouraging and the epitome of what it was to be a family man. He was the first to show up, and the last to leave. He was a ‘front row’ kind of guy. Because he knew the importance of just being there. You’d be hard pressed to think of a family gathering that he wasn’t at. That went for everything from celebrations, sporting events, rides needed in the middle of the night, a helping hand, and anything else that his family and friends may need. If you needed something done, you called him. He was a simple man, and didn’t need much, but boy did he give his all.
Dick was known by most others as a hard worker, a fair businessman and a gentle soul. He was honest and believed that everyone should get a fair shot. He stood up for what he believed in and most of the time it was for other people, not himself. His passion laid in helping people. And he did that in various ways. While working for more than 40 years at Northeast Tool, Tap & Die and eventually Kennametal he also served as President of the Union because he believed that hard working folks deserved to be heard, treated with respect and compensated appropriately. He served on the Board of Directors for Blue Cross and Blue Shield for many years and also belonged to the Vermont State Labor Council, AFL-CIO.
Another accomplishment that Dick was proud of was the Tom Breslin Community Center. He was instrumental in getting it started. It was important to him because it served as a center specifically for the employees and their families that worked at Tap & Die. It was a place that was built on the premise that when you work hard, you should have a place to relax and celebrate after with family and friends. The Breslin Center was known for holding an annual kids Christmas party, a New Year’s Eve party, annual BBQs and weekly Bingo. All of which Dick was part of for many years.
After retirement Dick began working for RCT in St Johnsbury. He started because, well, if you knew Dick, you knew he wouldn’t be able to stay still, even in retirement. Also, because he had a love of driving. RCT soon became more than a full-time job for him because again, he was able to serve people who needed him. There were weeks where he’d work seven days. Making multiple trips in a day to Burlington, Hanover and even Boston. Dick worked for RCT for 17 years and only stopped when once again, it was time to take care of someone. This time, it was his life-long love, Connie. Finally, giving him a reason to slow down (it only took 80 years). In his final years he and Connie would often go on picnics, visit family or just drive around looking at scenery.
One of Dick’s all-time favorite places in the world was right at his camp in Island Pond. Dick and Connie started camping at Lakeside Camping in the early 1960s and finally decided to stop, just two years ago. Camping allowed Dick to be around the family and friends he loved so dearly. He was known to always be tinkering, beach combing, or swimming. Again, never sitting still for long. While camp wasn’t the fanciest of places, Dick would often be heard saying “it doesn’t get any better than this!” It really was the simplest of things that made him happy; time spent with family & friends, a hot cup of coffee on the beach in the morning, a walk with his pup Ruby, or just sitting around a campfire telling stories of “the good old days.”
Survivors include his wife: Connie Gammell of St. Johnsbury; two daughters: Karen Gammell and Laurie Bickford and husband, Mark, all of St. Johnsbury; four brothers: Roger and partner, Sue, Jimmy and wife, Lynn, Kenny and wife, Joanne, and Victor; two sisters: Helen Laberge and Sharon Gilmore; two sisters-in-law: Joan Gammell and Virginia Gammell; four grandchildren: Angela (Dan), Shawna, Mitchell (Jenn), and Lexie; two great-grandchildren: Mik (Katrina) and Oakley; and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was predeceased by his son: Richard, Jr.; two brothers: Robert and John, Sr.; a sister: Lorraine Stuart; and two brothers-in-law: Robert Laberge and Doug Gilmore.
A Funeral Service, officiated by John Sleeper, will take place on Thursday, June 2, 2022, noon, at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury. Guests may call on the family beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Sayles Funeral Home.
Donations in Dick’s name can be made to RCT, 1677 Industrial Parkway, Lyndonville, VT 05851 (https://www.riderct.org/donate), or an animal shelter of your choice. If donating isn’t possible, in honor of Dick, the family asks that you simply do something nice for someone else, with no expectation of getting anything in return.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
