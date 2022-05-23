Richard ‘Dick’ Norman Blair Obituary

Richard “Dick” Norman Blair, 84, formerly of Thaddeus Stevens Road, East Peacham, Vt. died on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab.
Dick was born on June 2, 1937, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Norman James Blair and Bernice (Page) Blair.
He graduated from Peacham Academy in 1955, following graduation he went on to the work force. Over the years, he worked for Dunbar plumbing & heating, Caledonia Sand & Gravel as a truck driver and for Peacham’s town landfill services. He was in the Vermont National Guard for 12 years.
In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, and watching baseball & basketball on television but loved watching his grandchildren play the sports he loved.
He was a member of the Brandon, Vermont American Legion Post # 55, and was a Peacham Academy Trustee.
He is survived by his son, Richard Blair Johnson, and husband Valentino of Millsboro, Del.; a daughter, Janice Nunn, and her partner Brad Lamontagne of Enfield Center, N.H.; a brother, Dwayne Blair of South Port, N.C.; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for Dick will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Peacham Village Cemetery.
For more information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting with the arrangements.
