Richard (Dick) Warren - Obituary

Richard (Dick) Warren, 80, passed away on Dec. 20, 2020, at his home in Voss, Norway. Dick was born on March 5, 1940 in Woodsville, N.H.
He graduated from Littleton High School in 1959. In 1965 he married Torunn Slatten of Voss, Norway and in 1973 they moved permanently to Norway. Prior to the move, Dick had owned and operated Jerry’s Taxi for a number of years in Littleton. Until his retirement Dick worked in the hotel business, Voss being a resort town. In 1981, Dick and Torunn purchased a cottage on Partridge Lake in Littleton and for nearly all summers since, Dick came “home” for a while.
Dick was predeceased by his father, Jerald Warren; his mother, Ella Hatch Warren and a sister, Joann Lavigne. He is survived by his wife, Torunn; a son, Lee and wife Torbjorg Warren of Skulestadmo, Norway; a daughter, Trine and husband James Whitcomb of Broomfield, Colorado; a brother, Roger and wife Barbara Warren of Haverhill, N.H.; a sister, Nancy Warren of Webster, N.H.; a sister, Sally and husband Dana Nason of Lunenburg, Vt.; grandchildren, Tomas, Henrik and Mathias of Skulestadmo, Norway and Malena and Neil Whitcomb of Broomfield, Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.