Richard (Dickie) Lyle Pray Obituary

Richard (Dickie) Lyle Pray of Albany, died on his birthday, on Aug. 26, 2021. He was born in Randolph and lived in Tunbridge until the age of 7. Son of Herbert and Alice (Martin) Pray they moved to Albany.
He attended Albany School and later married the love of his life, Capitola (Cappy) Moulton of Charleston. They were married for 64 wonderful years. She survives him, along with their children David Pray and his wife Paula of Johnson, Candy Cubit and her husband Marvin of Irasburg, Terry Pray of Albany and Susan Glodgett and spouse John of Barton. Survivors also include 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, siblings Gerald Pray and partner Linda Chase, Carl Pray, Judy Valley, Ronald Pray and his wife Joyce, sisters-in-law Rachel Pray, Regina Ovitt, Sherry Green and husband Hubert, many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and brothers, Arnold and Roger Pray.
His hobbies included tinkering on cars, camping, playing cards, barbecues and family / friend get-togethers. He was employed by Ethan Allen for approximately 40 years and for a short time by Butterfields.
Sincere thanks to Rose Shattuck, granddaughters Samantha Pray, Savannah Glodgett and Ann Johnson, as well as all the caring people at the Barton Medical Clinic and Orleans / Essex VNA and Hospice, Inc.
Special thanks to their children for all their love and care during this difficult year.
Graveside Service will be held at the Albany Village Cemetery, on Saturday Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Nathan Strong officiating, followed by a celebration of life at Dick and Cappy’s home. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions in Dickie’s memory to Orleans/ Essex VNA and Hospice, Inc. You may also share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
