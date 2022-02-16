Richard Douglas “Doug” Gilmour Obituary

Richard Douglas “Doug” Gilmour, 81, McIndoe Falls, Vt., died on Feb. 5, 2022, after a period of failing health at The Pines in Lyndonville, Vt. with his loving wife Sharon at his side. He was born in Barnet, Vt. on Feb. 10, 1940, the youngest son of Albert and Marjorie (Fyler) Gilmour.
Doug grew up on Maplemont Farm on Route 5 in Barnet, Vt., attending local schools and graduating from McIndoes Academy. He then joined his father Albert in the cattle business (A. D. Gilmour & Son) as the third-generation family member dealing in cattle. This business, then including farm auctions and Morrisville Commission Sales, was operated by Doug until the family purchased Gilmour Ford-Chrysler in St. Johnsbury and later Wells River Chevrolet. Doug enjoyed working in the dealerships, meeting old and new friends. He retired from Wells River Chevrolet about the time his health started to decline. Earlier, Doug was a member of the board of directors of Merchants National Bank in St. Johnsbury and later of First National Bank of Springfield, Vt. He was a trustee of McIndoes Academy, as his father had been. Doug enjoyed business and people. He missed them as his health failed, but still was curious about “what’s going on” with friends and local businesses.
Doug married Kathryne Ann Hatley in 1968, and they had three sons. Doug’s eldest son Fred “Boo” died in 2011, and he is survived by his wife Desiree Gilmour of Haverhill, N.H. and daughter Amelia as well as sons John, Joseph, James and Jack from a previous marriage. Doug’s second son John and wife Jackie live in Barnet with sons John Jr. and Garrett. The youngest son Douglas and wife Joelle live in Grosse Pointe, Mich. with sons Liam and Graham. These families were a source of great happiness and pride for Doug.
In 2017, Doug was fortunate to find the love of his life late in life when he married Sharon Gammell. She survives him with three daughters: Cassie Sweeney and her husband Jeff with children Nicole and Kyle in Mohawk, N.Y., Valerie Sheldon and her husband Rodger with sons Ben and Sam of Concord, Vt., and Heather Rank and her husband Fred with son Kevin of Herkimer, N.Y. Doug is also survived by his oldest brother Allan and his husband Eric Jirgens of Birmingham, Mich., and two cousins, Paul and Diane Simpson of Ballston Spa, N.Y. and Wayne and Cindy Simpson of Poway, Calif.. He is predeceased by his parents, son “Boo” Gilmour, and his older brother John Gilmour.
Calling hours will be on Friday, June 24, 2022, 5-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville, a memorial service will be Saturday June 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow at the McIndoe Falls Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the following organizations:
West Barnet Senior Meal Site, PO Box 134, Barnet, Vt 05821
McIndoe Falls Academy, PO Box 129, McIndoe Falls, VT 05050
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
