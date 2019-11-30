Richard “Dick” Easter, age 65, of Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Huntington, N.Y., on March 14, 1954, son to the late Eugene Floyd and Ann Cecelia (Boylan) Easter. He has lived in the area since 1976.
Dick was an outstanding musician who played and taught guitar. He loved animals, was very caring and kind toward them and would save all of them if he could have.
He is survived by his sister Debra Easter (Danny Baladez) of Boca Raton, Fla. and his cousin, Jim Easter of St. Johnsbury, who was like a brother to him. He was predeceased by his father, Eugene, and his mother, Ann C. Klug.
There will be no services. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.