Richard Earle Millen Obituary

“Coach” Richard Earle Millen, 84, died unexpectedly at his family home in Littleton, N.H., on April 17, 2021. He was born to Ralph Goodall Millen and Myrtle Lavinia Williams on April 4, 1937. Rich is survived by his brother Stanley Robert Millen, and wife Elaine; sister, Colonel (Ret) Sarah Millen Nordquist; daughter Heidi Millen Holmes, and husband Allen; son Gregory Todd Millen, and wife Sadie; grandchildren: Abby Millen, Garret Millen, Allie Millen, Grady Millen; and great-grandchild Parker Lizza.
Rich, a lifelong resident of Littleton, graduated from Littleton High School and Plymouth State College, and went on to work as a teacher and coach at Littleton High School for over 35 years.
A gifted coach, he touched the lives of many students and athletes providing encouragement and motivation, while instilling the importance of a commitment to being a member of a team, and a drive for continual improvement. His home was always open to students in need as well as his spaghetti feasts, and multiple trips to Gorham to bring back Mary’s Pizza.
A talented athlete himself, Rich excelled at all high school sports and played baseball at Plymouth State College. He could be found at Apthorp Common, Remich Park, the high school gym and on the fairways at Maplewood. Many athletes will recall him asking them if they liked “chicken pie”.
He will be remembered as a simple caring man; an avid outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman, a ski patroller at Cannon Mountain and a respected and loved mentor to many.
At the request of Coach Millen, there will be no funeral services. A private burial service will take place in Greensboro, Vt., at Rich’s request, resting beside his wife Judy Parker Millen.
A Littleton High school scholarship will be created in his memory.
