Richard Eugene Saffo Obituary

Richard Eugene Saffo, 77, Benton, N.H., passed peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. He was born Dec. 22, 1945, in Derby, Conn., to John A. Saffo and Anna (Mica) Saffo. Rich was raised in Shelton, Conn. In his early years, he caught and raised pigeons, and grew gladiolas, he fished and hunted with his two older brothers, John and Bob, he also liked and played baseball, football and bowling where he was a pin setter, earning bowling time at the Shelton Bowling Alley.
He left school early to start working in housing construction, where after the workday he roofed the new homes, earning more money.
He met his wife Stephanie on a blind date, and they were married one day before he was inducted for two years into the Army, serving with the 92nd Engineer Battalion. He served six months in Bien Hoa, South Vietnam, where he first learned to pour concrete slabs for the barracks he was building. He earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Expert (Rifle M-14, M-16) Vietnam Campaign Metal, also acquiring his HS GEDT while serving.
Richard returned home to Connecticut in December 1967 after being honorably discharged. He moved his young family to Benton, N.H. in 1971, working with Thomas and Frances Fenn’s Construction Company.
In 1978 he founded the Richard Saffo Concrete Form Co., Inc. located in Woodsville, working alongside his three sons, employing over a dozen employees. At this time, he also purchased the Railroad property below his shop because he had learned to play racquetball at the Racquet Shack on Rt. 116 in North Haverhill, and decided to build a Racquetball and Fitness Club when the R Shack closed. He ran the Railyard Racquetball club for 26 years, with his wife, enjoying hours of competitive singles and doubles with Rich Jr., before selling to Dave and MaryAnn Robinson’s family. He had previously moved his concrete business to the Route 116 property, where the concrete company remains.
At home in Benton, Stef and Rich started a small farm raising replacement Holstein heifers and beef cattle, an activity particularly enjoyed by his son John. Rich especially loved the haying season and his tractors. He also learned in later life to ice climb with his son Steven, and he loved downhill skiing with family and wonderful friends. An avid hunter, he especially enjoyed his hunting camp, “Bear Claw.”
Richard will be remembered by his wife of 57 years, Stephanie (Piskura) Saffo; his three sons, Richard E. Saffo, Jr., John J. Saffo and wife Lara, Steven P. Saffo and wife Kathy; his six beloved grandsons, Richard Saffo, III, Douglas Saffo, Arthur Saffo, Johnny Saffo, Jr., Erich Saffo and Curtis Saffo. He also leaves behind his oldest brother, John A. Saffo and wife Ann of Shelton, Conn.; sisters-in-law, Betty Nickles and Frances Hadden of Benton, N.H. and Mary Hakey of Shelton, Conn.; sister-in-law Donna Saffo, of Billings, Montana, and many nieces and nephews; all his employees, the contractors he worked with and all his friends.
He is predeceased by his sister Marion A. Walker, and his brother Robert Saffo.
Memorial contributions may be made to any dog shelter, as he loved all dogs with all his heart, especially his three Border Collies, Kip, Sonny and Flash.
There will be a graveside service at Mt. View Cemetery, Route 116, Benton, NH, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at 1 p.m.
To offer the family an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family.
