Richard Fagnant - Obituary

Richard Andre` Fagnant, 85, of Piermont, N.H., and formerly of Monroe, N.H., passed peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his family home.
He was born in Burlington, Vt., June 16, 1934, the son of Alcide G. and Laurette (Paquette) Fagnant.
Richard married Annabelle M. Smith on May 19, 1956. He was a graduate of Haverhill Academy prior to graduating from Plymouth State in 1957. He attended Beloit College in Beloit, Wisc. and then completed his graduate school education from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
Richard taught school in the Bethlehem where he also served as principal, as well as teaching for the Timberlane, and Monroe school districts. He later served as the Superintendent of the Danville, Vt. School District for 14 years and retired from the Vermont School System. Then, he served as Principal at the Woodsville Elementary School before retiring from the New Hampshire system. In total, Richard had 38 years in the education field with 28 of those years in administration.
Richard was a long-time communicant at the St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a member of the American Association of School Administrators, New England Superintendents Association, a former member of the Cohase Lions Club, past president of the Monroe Men’s club, and a leader for the 4-H forestry program. After retirement, he became a Master Gardener.
He was predeceased by an infant son, Paul, his daughter, Marie A. Cope on March 23, 2007 ; two brothers, Fernand R. Fagnant and Leon L. Fagnant.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Annabelle (Smith) Fagnant of Piermont; a son, Mark A. Fagnant and wife Karen of Piermont; three grandchildren, Ryan Fagnant and wife Erin, Benjamin Cope, and Justin MacLean; two great grandchildren, Mason and Kendall Fagnant; two sisters, Rachel P. Zmurchak and husband Al of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and Janet L. Learned and husband Arthur of Dunbarton, N.H.; a brother, John E. Fagnant and wife Tess of Orange, Calif.; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 15 Pine Street, Woodsville with Father Maria Sebastian Susairaj, HGN, officiating.
Burial will be in the spring at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Piermont FAST Squad, PO Box 67, Piermont, NH 03779, the Upper Valley Ambulance, 5445 Lake Morey Road, Fairlee, VT 05045, or to the VNH, PO Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
On behalf of Richard’s family, special thanks are extended to Caring Hands Home Health and Hospice Care for the loving care provided to he and Annabelle over the last nine months.
For more information or to sign an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
