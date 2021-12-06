Richard Fraser Obituary

Richard “Dick” S. Fraser, 81, of Church Street, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 2, 2021, after a period of failing health.
Richard was born on May 29, 1940, in his family home in Norwich, Vermont to Daniel and Eliza (Stevens) Fraser.
He graduated from Hanover High School in 1958, went on to Lyndon State College graduating in 1962. He then enlisted in the U.S Army earning an honorable discharge in 1965. He received his Master’s degree from the University of Vermont in 1972.
Dick worked as an elementary teacher at The Molly Stark School in Bennington, Vt., South Royalton Elementary School, and as a teaching principal at Thetford Elementary School. He went on to teach at Blue Mountain Union School from 1971 to 1999 when he retired. He continued to substitute teach at BMU after retirement for as long as his health allowed. Dick was the South Ryegate Librarian and was a town auditor.
Dick was a voracious reader and an animal lover. He enjoyed gardening and baking, making many cakes over the years for the special occasions of friends, family, and community members.
Richard was a former president of the Vermont Retired Teachers Association. Governor Douglas appointed him to the State of Vermont Education Board, Community High School of Vermont, whose mission is to provide a high school education to Department of Corrections inmates. He was a life member of the retired NEA, Vermont NEA, the National Rifle Association, the American Legion, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He is predeceased by his parents Daniel S. Fraser and Eliza (Stevens) Fraser, and a brother Howard “Jack” Fraser.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cynthia Fraser of South Ryegate, Vt.; a son, Jeffrey Fraser of East Ryegate, Vt.; a daughter, Christine Armstrong and husband James of Vergennes, Vt.; three grandchildren, Nadia Fraser, Katie Armstrong, and Ian Fraser; a brother, George Fraser and wife Susan of Norwich, Vt.; two sisters, Betty White of Bennington, Vt., Jane Britton and husband Glenn of Norwich, Vt.; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Those who wish may make donations in memory of Richard Fraser to Power My Learning, 228 Park Avenue South, PMB 16373, New York, NY 10003 or powermylearning.org/learn/support/donate/
There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11 AM at the South Ryegate Presbyterian Church. Interment will be on Friday May 13, 2022, at 10 AM at the Blue Mountain Cemetery in Ryegate Corner VT.
To share memories and condolences with the family go to www.rickerfh.com. Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville has the privilege of these arrangements.
