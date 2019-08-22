Richard Gerhard Friz - Obituary

Richard Gerhard Friz
It is with great sadness that the family of Richard G. Friz announces his passing on May 9, 2019 at his home in Littleton, New Hampshire. He died peacefully in his sleep after a long illness. Born Aug. 3, 1929 in Bland, Mo., he was the son of Gerhard and Gracie Friz. Dick graduated from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois. After graduation, he enlisted in the Naval Cadets and was stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and completed his military career in the U.S. Army. Dick began his professional career as a copywriter for Gardner Advertising Agency in Chicago, Illinois, writing copy for Bush Bavarian Beer and United Airlines. Throughout his career, he wrote copy for many products from Learjet private business jets to guitar synthesizers.
Dick had a great passion for collecting memorabilia. He felt his career became a long joy ride as he contributed articles and commentary about antiques and collectibles for Maine Antique Digest and other trade and specialty publications. He also reported on the results of major auction houses including Christie’s, Skinner’s, Sotheby’s and Bertoia’s. While antique toys remained his first love, his beat covered everything from dolls, trains and banks to folk art, vintage advertising and political memorabilia, as well as early radio program memorabilia. He wrote six books for Random House under their Instant Expert: Collecting Memorabilia series, including a 2004 volume devoted to collecting political memorabilia from George Washington to George W. Bush.
Dick loved playing sports and board games with his children and grandchildren. Playing chess over the Internet every Sunday with his son Joshua was a particularly special time for him. Dick possessed a passion for reading, finishing 4-5 books a week while his constant companion Boots, a 20-year-old cat, sat by his side. Dick was a great guy – friendly, creative and fun. He was always interested in sharing thoughts with others and could converse with anyone about any topic. Those who knew him will remember him with a smile on their face.
Dick is survived by Madaline, his loving wife of 49 years, his three sons: Eric Friz, Carlsbad, California; Andrew Friz, Encinitas, California and Joshua Friz, Woodland Hills, California; a daughter, Christy Anne Friz, Tallahassee, Florida and five grandchildren: Claire Baugher, Travis Baugher, Courtney Friz, Tov Friz and Luke Friz.
