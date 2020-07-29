Richard Gilfillan, 68 of Kirby, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born Feb. 16, 1952 to the late Luman and Gladys (Young) Gilfillan in East Concord, Vt.
Richard grew up in many places, including Connecticut and California, coming to Vermont in 2015. He worked in the warehouse at Dobles Chevrolet for many years as a laborer.
Richard is survived by his son, Richard A. Gilfillan, II of Maine; daughters: Michelle Gilfillan (Harold Marcy) of Kirby, Ruby Carter (Sam) of Lisbon, N.H., and Jennifer Wyman (Dennis) of Florida; grandchildren: Christian Roy (Jasmine) and Isabella Gilfillan; and great grandchild Prudence Roy.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.