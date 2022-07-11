Richard Glenn MacDonald Obituary

Richard Glenn MacDonald of Lyndonville, Vt. died on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Pines Health and Rehab in Lyndonville, Vt. He was born on June 3, 1931 in Manchester, N.H. His adopted parents, Ralph and Edna (Berry) MacDonald predeceased him in 1980 and 1964 respectively.
Glenn graduated from Pinkerton Academy in Derry, N.H. in 1949 and Franklin Technical Institute in 1950. He served in the Navy on the USS Midway in the Caribbean and Mediterranean Seas. Glenn worked as a propane gas terminal manager for 37 years in Londonderry, N.H., Somerville, Mass., Lakeport, N.H. and Lyndonville, Vt. retiring in 1993.
In 1959, Glenn married Elaine Scruton. They lived in Derry, N.H. until 1984 when they moved to Lyndonville, Vt. He was a member of Passumpsic Community Baptist Church.
His hobbies included photography and meteorology. He was a volunteer for many years at Lyndon Area Ecumenical food shelf.
Survivors include wife, Elaine MacDonald; daughters, Sharon Cuffe and husband Matthew, Diane McHarg; granddaughters, Rachel Cuffe and Andrea (Donovan) Kroeger and husband, Randon Kroeger; several cousins nieces and nephews also survive him.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Passumpsic Community Baptist Church, Barnet, Vt. with the Rev. Steven Clark. Burial will take place at the Glenwood Cemetery on Route 128, Londonderry, N.H. at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Passumpsic Community Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
