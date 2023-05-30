Richard H. Merrow Obituary

Richard Merrow, 89, passed away quietly at his home in Littleton, N.H. on Monday evening May 15, 2023, surrounded by family at his side.
He was born Aug. 8, 1933 in Lancaster, N.H., the son of Howard W. and Elsie Bryant Merrow. He was a 1952 graduate of Lancaster Academy and soon after enlisted in the military. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly served his country.
In 1961, Richard moved to Littleton, N.H. with his wife of 54 years, Stella Merrow. He retired from Burndy in Littleton, N.H. He was an active member of the community and enjoyed serving on the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment from 1998-2010. He was instrumental in the development and growth of Littleton during his tenure.
Richard loved bowling, reading, playing cards, history, spending time with family and friends, helping others and planting flowers in his garden. He and his wife were interested in antiquing and enjoyed going to auctions, yard sales and estate sales in northern New Hampshire and Vermont. They organized a flea market in Bethlehem, N.H., and the proceeds benefited the local Bambino baseball league. He sold baseball cards and comic books at his store in Bethlehem, N.H. and antiques at his property in E. Concord, Vt. He enjoyed people and always had a good story to tell.
Richard was predeceased by his wife Stella Merrow; parents, Howard and Elsie Merrow; brothers, Carlton Merrow and Francis Collins; and sisters, Gail Paige and Janice Rogers. He is survived by brother, John Merrow of Jefferson, N.H.; daughters, Lisa Merrow and Debra Lehman of Littleton, N.H.; grandchildren, Daniel, Tiffany, Chantelle, and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held at the Glenwood Cemetery in Littleton on June 10, 2023 at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.