Richard J. Augeri Obituary

Richard Joseph Augeri, 82, took his last breaths on the peaceful evening of Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in the company of his children and loved ones.
Dick was born to Salvatore and Maria Augeri of Rockfall, Conn. Dick was raised in a large family and learned at an early age the value of land, farming, gardens and hard work. At some point in the mid-60s he found Greensboro Bend, fell in love with the area, and decided Vermont was home. Dick bought his property in 1969 and moved his family in 1977 making Walden his home for 46 years. He was a master of his trade, a mason of brick, block, stone and dry stone. His work dots our landscape and our homes. Dick was an axeman, woodsman, horseman, sytheman and a fine steward to land, family, and friends. He was an honest, one of a kind man of many talents. He will be deeply missed by many.
Dick is survived by his many friends. His children, Lynn Augeri, Joe Augeri and Sally, Dan Augeri, Jon Augeri and Kim, Rick Augeri, Sarah Augeri and Eric Kittredge, his son-in-law with whom he was close. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Sophia, Owen and Simon Kittredge, Cecilia Nardi, Seth, Andrew and Kerriann Augeri, Tim and Kyle Twing, Caleb and Gracie Villareal. His siblings, John, Sal, Mike and Gloria Augeri, as well as many nieces and nephews. Dick was predeceased by his parents, his wife Cynthia, sister Esther and brother Manny.
Following Dick’s wishes he was interred on his property by his children. A memorial get-together is planned for July at his home. His friends are all welcome. More details will be published at a later date.
His family extends gratitude to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice for their expertise and caring hands. We are asking anyone who wishes to make a donation in his honor to consider them.
