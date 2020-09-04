Richard Garand passed away on April 4, 2020 and his beloved wife passed shortly after on July 8, 2020. A graveside service for both Janice and Richard will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with military honors. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.