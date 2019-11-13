Richard John Collins - Obituary

Richard John Collins (Dick), age 88, of Stowe, Vt. passed away on Nov. 8, 2019 with his wife Nancy by his side and the love of his family surrounding him. Dick was born in St. Johnsbury on Dec. 2, 1930, son of Roy and Frances (Cassidy) Collins.
Dick graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon State College. After serving in the Army during the Korean War he started his teaching career as a math, science, and industrial arts instructor in Springfield, Vt. and later Director of North Country Vocational Center in Newport, Vt.
Dick served on the National Association of State Councils of Vocational-Education. He was president of the Vermont Society of Executives. He was appointed to the Vermont Higher Education Planning Commission in 1974 and served under four governors until his retirement in 1994.
Dick loved to fish, roller blade and snowboard (taking his last run at age 86). He was a talented craftsman; restoring antique furniture, building homes and new furniture. Dick’s greatest passion was engaging and teaching children and young adults.
Dick is survived by his wife Nancy Collins of Stowe, Vt., his grandson Joshua Belongie and his spouse Heather Belongie of Essex, Vt., his great grandson Owen Belongie of Essex, Vt., his brother Gerald Collins and wife Diane of Elmira, N.Y. and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter Kimberly Belongie and his sister Patricia Douglas.
The family would like to thank the staff at Maple Ridge Memory Care in Essex, Vt., for their loving and compassionate care for Dick and his family.
Donations may be made in Dick’s memory to: Manor Vail Society, Northern Vermont University- Lyndon, P.O Box 919, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
A remembrance gathering will be held at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Campus on Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. in the Moore Room. Please join us to share memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.