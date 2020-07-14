Richard K. Wood - Obituary

Richard K. Wood Sr. 82 of Littleton, N.H. passed away after a long battle of fighting cancer on Jan. 24, 2020 at home with his wife Betty Jane of 34 years by his side. Richard was born Nov. 5, 1938 in South Boston, Mass. to Charles Wood Sr. and Ethel (Carr) Wood. He was raised there with brothers James Wood Sr. of Newbury Park, Calif. And Charles Wood Jr. of Weymouth, Mass. (predeceased) and later enlisted in the Navy for six years.
After the service he attended two art schools in Massachusetts and married Carol Hood who predeceased him. They had two children, Richard K. Wood Jr. (Karen) of Berlin, N.H. and Donna S. Poole (John) of Whitefield, N.H., who also predeceased him. Richard worked as a Draftsman for General Dynamics out of Groton, Conn. designing Navy Submarines and the Fore River Shipyard designing Navy Destroyers in Mass. The family moved to Whitefield, N.H. in the early 70s. He worked for New England Telephone Co. and various jobs including full time Patrol Officer for Whitefield N.H. Police Dept. He later worked for the State of N.H. Parks and Recreation, Cannon Mt. Ski Resorts in Franconia Notch, N.H.
He married Betty Jane Becker in 1986. She had two children from a previous marriage, Cynthia Blodgett (Doug) of Charleston, Maine and Steven Becker of Littleton, N.H. both of which he loved as his own. They moved to Berlin, N.H. where he graduated in 1988 from Berlin Tech. for Pulp and Paper Technology. During college he worked at James River Paper Co. in Berlin, N.H. After college he became employed at Gilman Paper Co. of Vt. Retiring in 2000, he became a Volunteer for Littleton Police Dept. in Littleton, N.H. He was also an active member of Lisbon Art Gallery where he continued drawing and painting up until his death.
He was very proud of his artwork, especially his knife paintings and the many compliments he received. He loved reading books and family get-togethers, outdoor activities, yard sales, and walks with his family and helping others spiritually. He cherished his trips to Massachusetts and Maine where he spent time with his family and had a real love for horses.
Toward the end of his life, N.C.H.H. and Hospice of Littleton, N.H. got him up to Mt. Washington Hotel Stables to groom horses and drive the carriage team. He said, “It was one of the happiest times of my life.” He attended Littleton Bible Baptist Church and was a devoted father to all his children and his wife. He would always look forward to visiting with his eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephew Ron Wood from Plymouth, Mass.
Richard was the most kind, dependable, and genuine man with a heart like no other. He loved unconditionally without limits and to be loved by him was a feeling like no other. The most fortunate were those blessed with the chance of knowing him.
