Richard Kenneth Holman Obituary

Richard Kenneth Holman, age 82, of Newark, Vt., died on July 3, 2023 at Maple Lane Nursing home in Barton, Vt. where he was rehabbing after surgery.
Richard was born in Brockton, Mass. on March 6, 1941, son of the late Wilder Freeman and Theora Catherine (Hunter) Holman. He was raised in Hanson, Mass., graduating from Whitman-Hanson Regional High School in the class of 1961. He worked various jobs over the years including driving truck, nursing assistant and farming. He has lived in Newark since 1972 where he enjoyed gardening, various agricultural pursuits and raising his family. In the fall he would make apple butter and sauce to sell and then during the holidays he made Christmas wreaths.
He is survived by three children: Theora James and husband, Samuel, of Burke Hollow, Vt., Christine Pailler and husband, Michael of Easton, Mass., Adah Shumway and husband Will, of Murray, Utah, a brother: Raymond Holman and wife, Diane of Pembroke, Mass., 11 grandchildren: Alora, Joseph, Damian, Abigail, Raymond, Nathan, Owen, Cameron, Meghan, Elsie, and Catherine; four step-grandchildren: Zach, Briseis, Lars and Arya, and great-grandchildren Liam and Anya.
He was pre-deceased by his daughter Maude Roy and grandson Ezekiel.
Friends may call on the family from 4:30-6 p.m. on Friday July 7, 2023, at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main St. in Lyndonville.
A Graveside Service will take place at 10 a.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Newark on Saturday, July 8.
In lieu of flowers help us support the agency that cared for Richard and cares for individuals in the Northeast Kingdom living with mental illness by making a donation in Richard’s name to Northeast Kingdom Human Services 2225 Portland St., St. Johnsbury, VT www.nkhs.org
