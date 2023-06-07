Richard Leon Wright Obituary

Richard Leon Wright, beloved son, brother and uncle passed away in his home on May 23, 2023.
Born in Severna Park, Maryland, Rich became a long-time resident of Lyndonville, Vermont when he returned to his mother’s home to care for her during her final years. The sacrifice he made and the thoughtful care he provided is indicative of the man he was and he will always be appreciated and remembered as a gentle, kind person.
Richard is survived by his brother William Wright and his life companion Kim Sexton, his twin brother Robert and his wife Teres and their three daughters Michael Kathryn Wright (husband Nick Ruggia and daughter Winter Rose), Megan Kondos (husband Justin Kondos and their children Benjamin and Lucy) and Erika Wright (husband Walt Jenkins). He is predeceased by his father Harold M. Wright, his mother Eleanor L. Wright, and his older brother Harold M. Wright II.
Richard attended the University of Maryland and obtained both his pilot and chef license. He lived a life full of adventure; he loved to travel and learn new things. He loved cooking, skiing, flying, scuba diving, mountain biking and living the organic life. He was a well-read intelligent man that was a joy to converse with and he enjoyed sharing his knowledge of many topics. His nieces particularly enjoyed his laid-back nature and dry sense of humor. They will miss their late night TV watching binges. We will all miss his easy manner and sweet tempered spirit.
There will be a small graveside funeral for family on June 17, 2023. A celebration of his life is planned for his friends and family in Maryland.
