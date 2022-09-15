Richard Levi Derosier Obituary

Richard Levi Derosier, age 85, died on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Richard was born in Burke, Vt. to Eli and Christie (Drew) Derosier in November 1936. He attended Lyndon Center Graded School until 1951 and graduated from St. Johnsbury Trade School in 1955. Richard served in the Vermont National Guard for seven years. He then went on to have a successful, 43-year career as a machinist at Vermont Tap and Die in Lyndonville.
While serving in the Guard, Richard lovingly married Betty Lou Hutchins. They were partners in life for nearly 63 years. Richard and Betty have three children and four grandchildren who Richard adored.
Spending time with and helping his family were the most important things to Richard. He especially loved camping with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. Richard had a big heart and a great sense for knowing when someone was in need; and he always helped. He touched many lives with his generosity, passion, quick sarcasm, and clever sense of dry humor.
Richard is survived by his wife, Betty Derosier; children, Nancy (Denis) Piette of Newark, Patsy (Timothy) Doyon of Waterford, and Michael Derosier of St. Johnsbury; four grandchildren, Heath, Nathan, Derek, and Kyle; siblings, Robert Derosier of St. Johnsbury, Marilyn (Paul) Destroismaisons of Shrewsbury, Mass., and Marjorie Lacroix of Torrence, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his parents-in-law M. Dale and Bernice Hutchins; sisters-in-law, Arlene and Irene Derosier; brother-in-law, Richard Lacroix; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Marguerite and Douglas Bean, and Lucille and Malcolm Jenkins.
There will be a memorial service at Lyndon Center Cemetery on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Ann Hockridge officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard’s name to the Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
