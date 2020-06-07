Richard Morris “Dick” Cassady, age 86, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away peacefully at his home in Whitefield, N.H., surrounded by family on Friday evening, June 5, 2020. He had resided there since 2018.
Dick was born on March 1, 1934, in Waterford, Vt., son to the late David Herbert and Marjorie B. (Gray) Cassady. He grew up in Waterford and Lyndonville graduating from Lyndon Institute with the Class of 1954. He joined the U.S. Army and traveled throughout the world. He continued in the U.S. Army, working in aircraft maintenance throughout his career and retiring after 20 years in 1977. He married Claire Susan Desbiens on February 27, 1960 and shared 60 years together. In 1977, the family returned to Lyndonville, where Dick was a proprietor for small engine sales and service on Broad Street. They were faithful members of St. Elizabeth’s in Lyndonville; Dick was a life member of the American Legion Post 30 of Lyndon and the VFW Post 10038 of Lyndonville. He enjoyed wood carving and hunting in his spare time.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Claire, of Whitefield, N.H.; 3 children: Allan Cassady and wife, Pamela, of Monument, Colo., David and wife, Lisa, of Glendale, Ariz., Karen Sourgiadakis, and husband, Demetrios, of St. Johnsbury; his sister: Ruth Wheeler of Lyndonville; 9 grandchildren: Mark Cassady, Megan (Ryan) Schieber, Krista Enderson, Ashley (Josh) Cleland, Danielle Cassady, David Cassady, Derek Cassady, Mihail Sourgiadakis, Xpistos Sourgiadakis; 3 great-grandchildren: Elliana & Sophia Cleland and James Schieber and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was predeceased by his daughter: Doreen Joslyn, siblings: Wendell “Jack” Cassady, Lawrence “Larry” Cassady, David Wayne Cassady, Eleanor Peck, and Elwin Cassady and Rita Miller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Karl Hahr at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church on Hill Street in Lyndonville with burial to follow at the Lyndon Center Cemetery. Military Honors to recognize his years of service will be observed at the committal.
There will be no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to the North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage Street in Littleton, NH 03561 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 28105.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
