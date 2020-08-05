Richard Paddleford - Obituary

Richard “Dick” Paddleford, 82, of Barnet, Vt. passed away at home on Aug. 3, 2020. His spirit will live on in the hearts of his loving partner and wife Francesca “Frannie” (Krogstad) Paddleford, his children Bonnie Paddleford of Springfield, Mass. and Brian Paddleford of Shoreham, N.Y., his grandchildren Korryn and Ty Paddleford, his nieces and nephews, cousins and his many wonderful friends.
He was born in Morristown, N.J. in 1938 the son of Carl and Doris Paddleford. His family eventually relocated to Vermont where he attended and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy. Many of his current friends were classmates from his childhood school days. Dick was in business after high school with his father and brother working as a carpenter building houses in St. Johnsbury and surrounding areas. He lived in New York for many years, married Frannie 29 years ago and returned to the North Country where they built and made a home together overlooking the Connecticut River. Dick and Frannie loved their life together in Vermont.
He was preceded in death by his brother Carl Paddleford, sisters Harriet Long, and Sandra Paddleford.
Services to be determined at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.