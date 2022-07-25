Richard Paul Charron Obituary

Richard Paul Charron, 88, of Lyndonville, Vt., a dedicated son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away in Lyndonville, Vt. on July 24, 2022.
Richard was born to Nelson and Arlene Charron on May 19, 1934.
Richard graduated from Lyndon Institute as an honor student. In school he was known as one of the shop boys. If anybody had troubles with their car he was the one they went to see. Richard was also a gifted athlete. He was a member of the 1950 Vikings football team that beat St. Johnsbury and went on to become state champions. Richard was an avid supporter of the Lyndon Viking sports teams his whole life and thoroughly enjoyed attending the games.
In 1953, Richard married Elizabeth, his high school sweetheart and had six children together. Richard and Elizabeth enjoyed their family camp on Echo Lake in East Charleston. Canoeing was a favorite past time for him. Sadly, after only 24 years of marriage, Elizabeth passed away in 1977.
Richard was extremely intelligent and talented. Whether it was mechanical, electrical, plumbing, heating or woodworking, he had the gift of being able to engineer a project from the start and then had the practical skills to see it through. He built the family home on Pinehurst in Lyndonville.
When he was a young man, Richard worked for Sunset Lanes bowling alley in Lyndonville, and for the railroad where he was tasked with building railroad tracks.
Richard spent the majority of his working career in the propane business working for companies like Pyrofax Gas Corporation, Petrolane, and Texas Eastern. He was a certified professional driver and earned numerous certifications for the sale, installation and service of revolutionary new gas appliances. He went on to become a successful branch manager in the business.
In 1980, Richard married Lorraine bringing four stepchildren into his life. Richard started his own business (“Calgas”) with his wife Lorraine.
More from this section
Later years found Richard and Lorraine camping from Maine to Florida. They enjoyed their winters spent in Florida with many local friends and new ones met along the way. They were members of the square dance group “Country Corner Squares” and had a great time dancing.
Richard is survived by his children Deborah (Howard) Gilman, Keith “Buzz” (Deborah) Charron, Teal (Vincent) Pontarelli, Richard “Rich” (Beth) Charron, Troy (Aimee) Charron, and Tiffany (Philip) Taylor; grandchildren, Stephanie (Marc) Charron, Anthony Ponterelli, Charlie (Taylor) Taylor, and Aaron (Meridyth) Gilman.
Richard is also survived by stepchildren Linda (Steve) Lee, Stephan (Christine) Clifford, Brian Clifford, and Suzan (Jim) Connor; step-grandchildren, Denise Montgomery, Paul Carreau, and Joshua Baillargeon; great step-grandchildren, Jacob, Emma, and Tyler Montgomery.
Richard also leaves behind brothers and sisters Jerry (Chris) Charron, Elaine (Pete) Laferriere, John (Alberta) Charron, Linda (Donald) Gilman, Nelson “Ticka” (Shelly) Charron, and Suzanne (Richard) Tanner.
Richard also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Richard was predeceased by his first wife Elizabeth (the mother of his children), his second wife Lorraine, his parents Nelson and Arlene Charron, his sisters Joanne Charron and Grace Shene, and his grandson Eric Gilman.
A graveside service will be held on August 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Woodmont Cemetery in East Burke, Vt. with the Rev. Ann Hockridge officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.