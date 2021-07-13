Richard ‘Rick’ Daley Obituary

Richard “Rick” Duane Daley, 85, died July 10, 2021 at his home in Littleton, New Hampshire. Born in Groveton, New Hampshire, to Raynold and Elizabeth Daley, Rick graduated from Groveton High School and earned his Bachelor’s degree in biology and Master of Education from the University of New Hampshire.
In 1960, Rick married Joel Ann “Jody” Duranty. Rick and Jody raised four children - Jill, John, James, and Jennifer. Rick taught at Littleton High School for many years before serving at LHS’s guidance counselor for 38 years. Rick enjoyed music, skiing, golf, and most of all, his family and friends.
Rick is survived by his wife, Jody; children Jill Gibson (William, deceased), James (Linda), and Jennifer Fullerton (Rob); eight grandchildren; and numerous cousins and family members. Rick was predeceased in death by his parents; his son, John; and son-in-law, William Gibson.
A service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 17 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Littleton, New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Pillsbury-Phaneuf Funeral Home, Littleton.
