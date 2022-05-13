Richard (Rick) Kittredge Jr. Obituary

Richard (Rick) Kittredge Jr., 58, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away peacefully at home with family on May 12, 2022.
He was born in St. Johnsbury on June 8, 1963. Rick was in manufacturing since the age of 18. He had many hobbies including snowmachine racing, 4-wheeling, fishing and going to the many events to support his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed doing any activities with his dogs, especially walking in the nearby brook. He met the love of his life Diane on March 14, 1987 and were married on Dec. 26, 1992. Together they raised four kids in Lyndonville, Vt. He had 10 grandchildren whom he adored and love spending time with almost as much as his dogs.
He is survived by his wife Diane Kittredge, son Richard Kittredge and wife Ariane of Sutton; son Jonathan Kittredge of St. Johnsbury; daughter Kristy Easterbrooks of Lyndonville; daughter Nicole Kittredge of St. Johnsbury; his grandchildren (his crew) Maliah Crabtree, Ariel Kittredge, Caiden Kittredge, Kaleigh Kittredge, Brooke Diebolt, Robert Easterbrooks, RJ Kittredge, Jacob Brill, CJ Kittredge and Tyra Howard. His mother Patricia Ducker of St. Johnsbury, sister Diane Blasi and Husband Paul of Oklahoma, brother Theadore Broome of St. Johnsbury, sister Laura Moorehouse and husband Rob of Concord, Uncle David and wife Theresa of Waterford; Several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by grandparents Geraldine and Everett Wilkins, sister Sandra Kittredge, Aunt Sharron Roy, Aunt Laraine Badger, mother-in -law Dorothy Gould and his beloved Sheldon.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to any dog shelter or rescue .
A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.
