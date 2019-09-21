Richard “Ricky” Carl Anderson of Victory, Vt., passed away from a brief illness on Sept. 13 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont.
Ricky was born in Plymouth, N.H. on June 23, 1952, the son of Rose and Richard Anderson. Ricky was a Vietnam veteran, having served his country from 1970 through 1974. He worked at New Hampshire Ball Bearing after his tour of duty was complete, then spent many years cross country truck driving, having the CB handle “the Big Swede.” In 2003, Ricky started the Wholesale Automotive Hardware Company and he enjoyed going to trade shows selling his goods. Ricky enjoyed antique cars and he was an avid Red Sox fan. One of his favorite hobbies was cutting and splitting firewood for his home in Victory. He had many friends in Victory who he enjoyed spending time with. Ricky was a devoted member of the Union Baptist Church.
Ricky is survived by his mother Rose and stepfather Frank Hyslop and his cousins George and Wesley Welcome. He is predeceased by his father, Richard Anderson.
A gathering will be held at Ricky’s home, 1475 Victory Hill, Victory on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. A brief service will be officiated by Reverend Patton. Ricky’s wish was that his ashes be scattered about the pond at his home.
